Run for ALS Association in the 45th Annual Amway River Bank Run!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The 45th Annual Amway River Bank Run is happening May 14, 2022! In celebration of it’s 45th year, Amway river Bank Run is working with five charity partners including The ALS Association Michigan Chapter.

The ALS Association Michigan Chapter has a mission of discovering treatments and a cure for ALS, and serving, advocating, and empowering people affected by ALS to live their lives to the fullest. If you register for the Amway River Bank Run, a portion of your registration goes to help great charity partners like the ALS Association.

The Amway River Bank Run is taking place on Saturday, May 14, 2022 in Downtown Grand Rapids. Races include the country’s largest 25K run, 25K Hand Cycle/Wheelchair race, 10K Run, 5K Run, and 5K walk. Register and learn more at amwayriverbankrun.com..