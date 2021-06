Register for the 2021 Summer Reading Club

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Summer is almost here and that means that it is time to start reading. Libraries all over West Michigan are helping to put on this years Virtual Summer Reading Club. Win prizes from some of our awesome partners just by reading.

How it works:

Below is a list of local West Michigan libraries participating. Head to your local libraries website and register for the 2021 Virtual Summer Reading Club for a chance to win cool prizes from Meijer, John Ball Zoo, Air Zoo and more. Visit the website of your local library to find out more on the Summer Reading Club in your neighborhood!

List of Participating Libraries:

Allendale Township Library

Alvah N. Belding Memorial Library

Carson City Public Library

Cedar Springs Public Library

Coopersville Area District Library

Croton Township Library

Crystal Community Library

Dorr Township Library

Fennville District Library

Flat River Community Library

Freeport District Library

Fremont Area District Library

Fruitport District Library

Gary Byker Memorial Library

Georgetown Township Public Library

Grand Rapids Public Library:

Grand Rapids Public Library Madison Square Branch

Grand Rapids Public Library Main

Grand Rapids Public Library Ottawa Hills Branch

Grand Rapids Public Library Seymour Branch

Grand Rapids Public Library Van Belkum Branch

Grand Rapids Public Library West Leonard Branch

Grand Rapids Public Library West Side Branch

Grand Rapids Public Library Yankee Clipper Branch

Grant Area District Library

Hackley Public Library

Hastings Public Library

Hesperia Community Library

Home Township Library

Hopkins Public Library

Howard Miller Public Library

Ionia Community Library

Kent District Library:

Kent District Library Alpine Township Branch

Kent District Library Alto Branch

Kent District Library Amy Van Andle (ADA) Branch

Kent District Library Byron Township Branch

Kent District Library Caledonia Township Branch

Kent District Library Cascade Township Branch

Kent District Library Comstock Park Branch

Kent District Library East Grand Rapids Branch

Kent District Library Englehardt (Lowell) Branch

Kent District Library Gaines Township Branch

Kent District Library Grandville Branch

Kent District Library Kelloggsville Branch

Kent District Library Kentwood (Richard L. Root) Branch

Kent District Library Krause Memorial (Rockford) Branch

Kent District Library Nelson Township/Sand Lake Branch

Kent District Library Plainfield Township Branch

Kent District Library Spencer Township Branch

Kent District Library Tyrone Township Branch

Kent District Library Walker Branch

Kent District Library Wyoming Branch & LBPH

Lake Odessa Community Library

Leighton Township Library

Loutit District Library

Muskegon Area District Library:

Muskegon Area District Library Administration & Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped

Muskegon Area District Library Dalton Branch

Muskegon Area District Library Egelston Branch

Muskegon Area District Library Holton Branch

Muskegon Area District Library Montague Branch

Muskegon Area District Library Muskegon Heights Branch

Muskegon Area District Library Muskegon Township Branch

Muskegon Area District Library North Muskegon (Walker Memorial) Branch

Muskegon Area District Library Norton Shores Jacob O. Branch

Muskegon Area District Library Funkhouser Branch

Muskegon Area District Library Ravenna Branch

Muskegon Area District Library Bookmobile

Muskegon Area District Library Laketon Branch

Newaygo Area District Library

Patmos Library

Salem Township Library

Saranac Clarksville District Library

Saranac Clarksville District Library Saranac Branch

Saranac Clarksville District Library Clarksville Branch

Saugatuck-Douglas District Library

Sparta Township Library

Spring Lake District Library

Tamarack District Library

Thornapple-Kellogg School & Community Library

Timothy C. Hauenstein Reynolds Township Library

White Cloud Community Library

White Lake Community Library