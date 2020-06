Register for Maranda’s 2020 Summer Reading Club

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – This year’s Summer Reading Club is going to look a little different than past years, but Maranda is still encouraging kids to read all summer long with the chance to win cool prizes! We’re taking the 2020 Summer Reading Club online, find out more information below.

How it works:

Below is a list of local West Michigan libraries participating. Head to your local libraries website and register for the 2020 Virtual Summer Reading Club for a chance to win cool prizes from Meijer, John Ball Zoo and Milk Means More. Visit the website of your local library to find out more on the Summer Reading Club in your neighborhood!

List of participating libraries:

Herrick District Library Main:

Herrick District Library North Branch

Muskegon Area District Library:

Muskegon Area District Library Administration Muskegon

Muskegon Area District Library Dalton Branch Twin Lake

Muskegon Area District Library Egelston Branch Egelston

Muskegon Area District Library Holton Branch Holton

Muskegon Area District Library for the Visually and Physically Disabled Branch Muskegon

Muskegon Area District Library Montague Branch Montague

Muskegon Area District Library Muskegon Heights Branch Muskegon Heights

Muskegon Area District Library Muskegon Township Branch Muskegon

Muskegon Area District Library North Muskegon (Walker Memorial) Branch North Muskegon

Muskegon Area District Library Norton Shores Branch Norton Shores

Muskegon Area District Library Ravenna Branch Ravenna

Kent District Library:

Kent District Library Alpine Township Branch Comstock Park

Kent District Library Alto Branch Alto

Kent District Library Byron Township Branch Byron Center

Kent District Library Caledonia Township Branch Caledonia

Kent District Library Cascade Township Branch Cascade

Kent District Library Comstock Park Branch Comstock Park

Kent District Library East Grand Rapids Branch East Grand Rapids

Kent District Library Englehardt (Lowell) Branch Lowell

Kent District Library Gaines Township Branch Cutlerville

Kent District Library Grandville Branch Grandville

Kent District Library Kelloggsville Branch Kelloggsville

Kent District Library Kentwood (Richard L. Root) Branch Kentwood

Kent District Library Krause Memorial (Rockford) Branch Rockford

Kent District Library Nelson Township/Sand Lake Branch Sand Lake

Kent District Library Plainfield Township Branch Grand Rapids

Kent District Library Spencer Township Branch Gowen

Kent District Library Tyrone Township Branch Kent City

Kent District Library Walker Branch Walker

Kent District Library Wyoming Branch & LBPH Wyoming

Grand Rapids Public Library:

Grand Rapids Public Library Madison Square Branch

Grand Rapids Public Library Main

Grand Rapids Public Library Ottawa Hills Branch

Grand Rapids Public Library Seymour Branch

Grand Rapids Public Library Van Belkum Branch

Grand Rapids Public Library West Leonard Branch

Grand Rapids Public Library West Side Branch

Grand Rapids Public Library Yankee Clipper Branch

Make it a great summer Where You Live!