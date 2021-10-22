Ready, Set, River Bank Run!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The 44th Amway River Rank Run is tomorrow, Saturday, October 23rd and racers are getting geared up for the big day! Today many racers are headed to Calder Plaza to pick up race packets and other important race information.

There is still time to register if you don’t want to miss out on the action. You have until 5PM today, October 22nd to get your registration form in and head to Calder Plaza to pick up your racers packet!

If you’re not a runner, fear not, there are tons of opportunities to get involved in this years race day. Head down to the start line, finish line or any spot along the race route to cheer on the racers!