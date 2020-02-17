Proper dental care tips for your kids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – February is National Children’s Dental Health Month and Dr. Katie and Dr. Stephanie from Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan sat down with Maranda to provide parents tips and information on proper dental care for their kids!

When should you start bringing your kids to the dentist?

They recommend to start scheduling regular dental visits by age 1 in order to prevent cavities.

How frequently should you visit?

They recommend to schedule appointments for every 6 months.

Is it safe for your kids to use fluoride toothpaste?

Yes, and you should start using it as soon as your kids have a tooth. They recommend for 3 years and younger to use the size of a rice grain of tooth paste and for children older than 3 years, a pea sized amount of tooth paste.

How do you keep your kids teeth healthy and clean?

Making sure they are eating and drinking healthy food and drinks. It’s also important to drink a lot of water.

