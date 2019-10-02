Project 1 by ArtPrize dedicated to art education program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Project 1 by ArtPrize is dedicated to their art education program which is teaching students from preschool to high school about the importance of the arts. Students from Northview High School joined the Project 1 by ArtPrize team today to engage in understanding the impact art has on the community. Throughout the school year, these students have been learning in their classrooms from Project 1 artists but now get to see what they have been taught firsthand as they travel to each Project 1 installation throughout Grand Rapids. This program is proven to be beneficial to the students with over 3,000 students involved.

School News Network also joined Maranda to talk about how important art is in students of all ages. Schools throughout Grand Rapids are dedicated to promoting art education and giving all students a sense of belonging in their classrooms.