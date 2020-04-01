Workout from home with these tips from Priority Health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Although gyms, fitness centers, and yoga studios are closed due to COVID-19, families can still get creative and do their workouts from home! Priority Health has provided some awesome at home workout tips and routines to keep people active. If able, it’s important to get outside and enjoy some fresh air during the stay at home order. This will help both your physical and mental health! There are so many free virtual workouts online that your family can take advantage of right now, so get up and get active!

Head to thinkhealth.priorityhealth.com for more information on health and wellness during these uncertain times!