Ways to spread happiness today for World Kindness Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Today is World Kindness Day and now more than ever, people need kindness and positivity in their lives. Priority Health joined us to talk about what you can do to spread kindness to your friends and family not only today, but everyday.

Here are some great ideas to spread kindness today!

  • Send a nice message to a friend or loved one
  • Bake cookies
  • Make a meal
  • Get flowers
  • Buy them coffee (BIGGBY having buy one get one today!)

Make sure to do something special this World Kindness Day!

