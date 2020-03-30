Live Now
Latest updates on COVID-19 in the U.S.
Closings & Delays
There are currently 219 active closings. Click for more details.

Tips to help your mental wellbeing during COVID-19 from Priority Health

Priority Health
Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – The COVID-19 pandemic has altered “normal” life for all families throughout the country. Kids are home from school, businesses are closed down, and the entire family is adapting to being home together all day long. While staying physically active is important, it’s also crucial to stay mentally fit and keep your spirits high!

Priority Health wants to help families stay mentally fit so they have provided 10 tips for on how to stay happy and healthy during the stay at home order.

Check out Priority Health’s tips HERE!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join WOTV 4 Women on Social

Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Pintetest Icon

 