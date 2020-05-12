Tips from Priority Health to stay stress free and enjoy this time at home together

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – This is a challenging time for all, especially kids trying to adapt to eLearning. Parents are having to juggle working from home, homeschooling their kids, keeping their kids occupied, while doing household tasks. Although it can be stressful, Priority Health has some great insights on how to mange this stress and make the most of the time at home together.
Priority Health Tips:
- Create a routine for daily tasks
- Have kids keep track of assignments using a planner or folder
- Make a designated study space
- Allow breaks for gym and recess time
- Don’t keep kids busy for seven hours
- Give your child control over some situations
- Create lessons out of everyday tasks
- Reach out to teachers if you have questions