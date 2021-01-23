Tips for how to enjoy Michigan in the winter

Mother with three kids running in beautiful winter forest. The little girl is aged 10 and her brothers are aged 7. Cold winter day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It is no secret that Michigan winters bring more than just snow, leaving us feeling unmotivated and stuck inside. Instead of being cooped up, Priority Health offers fun ways to get out and enjoy the winter season!

Go sledding

Tubing is a family fun staple! Whether you’re going down your front yard hill, or at places like Shanty Creek and Boyne Mountain, it’ll be a great way to keep the kids occupied and get them active! Here is a great list of local sledding places!

Hit the slopes

Hills are for more than just sledding! Grab a pair of skis, or a snowboard, and race down against your family. Places like Cannonsburg, Bittersweet, Timber Ridge, Muskegon Adventure Sports Park, and Palmer Park all offer great slopes!

Explore trails

Head out to your local park or nature conservatory to explore the beauty and peacefulness of winter! You can do this with or without snow on the ground! Places like Blandford Nature Center, The Highlands, Kalamazoo Nature Center, Fredrick Meijer Gardens, and so much more! A list of great hikes, no matter the weather, can be found here!

Get on the ice

What’s more perfect for winter than ice skating? Find a rink near you here.

Snowballs galore

Roll up all the snow balls you possibly can – then go to town! Have an all family snowball – and you can even build snow forts and snowmen to help you in your venture!

Set a race goal

The weather might be cold now – but it won’t stay that way! There are tons of races that happen across West Michigan, find one that you want to participate in (the Amway River Bank Run has tons of options!), and get to work.

