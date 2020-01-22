Tips for a healthy baby from Priority Health

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH (WOOD) – January is Birth Defects Prevention Month so Priority Health joined Maranda to discuss steps mothers can take before, during, and after pregnancy to help their babies have a better chance at being healthy and happy. Here are steps mothers can take!

Regularly visit with your doctor: It’s important to schedule regular visits with your healthcare provider. During this process, make sure to ask about medications, vaccinations, and talk about your family history.

Avoid harmful substances: Avoid alcohol, cigarettes, caffeine, marijuana, and other drugs. You also want to be careful about harmful exposure such as sicknesses. If you do develop a fever/cold, treat it quickly.

Choose a healthy lifestyle: It’s important to maintain a healthy weight before and during your pregnancy with proper diet and exercise. If you were not regularly exercising before pregnancy, start slow and make sure to talk to your doctor about it.

Stress management: Try your best to avoid high stress while pregnant. If you suffer from anxiety previous to pregnancy, consult with your doctor to talk about best methods to stay calm and happy.

By taking care of their mental and physical health, mothers can increase their chances of having a healthy baby. However, it’s important to understand that not all birth defects are caused by something the mother did or did not do, sometimes it’s genetics or unavoidable.

For more information, head to priorityhealth.com.