Tips for a healthy and safe pregnancy during COVID-19 from Priority Health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Pregnancy is already stressful, now the current reality of the world makes it even more stressful for expecting mothers. Priority Health has provided some helpful tips for a healthy and safe pregnancy during COVID-19.

Although pregnant woman are not at a greater risk to contract COVID-19, it’s important they still take extra steps to be cautious to ensure the healthy and safety of themselves and their baby. Priority Health has some great information and resources to help expecting mothers at this time. Check out the Tips for Health Pregnancy and Delivery during COVID-19 article for more information!