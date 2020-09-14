Tips and resources to help loved ones in need during National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Due to September being National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, Priority Health has joined us to help provide families with advice and tips on how to help loved ones going through difficult times.

There has recently been a rising number of suicide rates in our community, and a lot of times, people struggling do not ask for help. Priority Health experts inform friends and families signs to look for including behavior changes, drastic mood swings, increase in substance abuse, and withdraw from social activities.

Priority Health has provided tips and resources on how to help those in need. They have a 24 hour hotline that people or loved ones can call to get help for those who need it. They offer virtual and in person therapy visits, coping mechanisms, community support, and more. Visit the Priority Health website to learn more.