The health benefits to owning a dog

National Dog Day was just celebrated on August 26th so you may have seen tons of social media posts of adorable dogs. Away from being cute and cuddly, dogs offer tons of health benefits to humans! If you and your family are contemplating getting a 4 legged addition to your family, let me give you some fun reasons why you should!

My friends at Priority Health provided a list of health benefits of owning a dog that keep you fit and healthy both inside and out. Check out the article here: https://thinkhealth.priorityhealth.com/dog-days-of-summer-health-benefits-of-dogs/

Although there are tons of both physically and mentally health benefits to owning a dog, please make sure you are financially and responsibly fit to support a dog. They need tons of love and support!