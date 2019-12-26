Staying active during the winter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – While your kids are home and the family is looking for something to do, Priority Health provided us with great ideas on how to get active during the winter months, whether that be outside or in your home, you can surely work off all those sweet treats you indulged in over the holidays!

Outdoor activities to stay active:

Ice skating

Hike at local state parks

Walk around the neighborhood

Touch football game

Indoor activities to stay active:

Jumping jacks

Dance party with the kids

Yoga

Multi-tasking while doing other activities

Although we don’t have any snow right now, there’s still plenty of fun things families can do outdoors during Winter Break while the kids are home!