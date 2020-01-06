Simple tips for meal prepping from Priority Health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – It’s the time of year where people are dedicated to living a more healthy life, which includes eating better. A great way to start this goal is to plan ahead! Priority Health joined us to give advice on how to save time, money, and reduce stress with planning meals for your family. The best way to do this? Meal prep!

Breakfast: Think of a few different options that are easy and quick for breakfast – hard boiled eggs, fruit, or breakfast bars. You can even cook something the night before to be ready to eat in the morning.

Lunch: Don’t put too much thought into lunch! Sandwiches, salads, or leftovers from previous meals work great for lunch during your busy days. Just make sure you include protein and greens in this meal!

Dinner: This is where you’ll need to plan a little. Priority Health gives the advice to look ahead and see what’s going on during the upcoming week so you can see how many dinners you’ll actually need to make. Start out by picking a protein for the week; chicken, beef, shrimp, beans? Then you can go from there! A great idea is to plan several dinner around the protein so you get numerous meals out of it. If you choose chicken, you can then make chicken with veggies and rice, stir fry, fajitas, and more! Another idea is if you have a crockpot or Instapot, utilize these! They make cooking easier.

When you head to the store prior to meal prepping, make a grocery list of everything you need and stick to the list. This will help you save time and money while there!

If you are looking for ideas of meals to prep for the week, check out Maranda’s Pinterest page for tons of great and healthy meals that families will love!