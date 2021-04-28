Priority Health: Volunteering can help you physically, spiritually and mentally

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking for a great way to make a difference where you live think about volunteering. Our friends at Priority Health share that volunteering can help not only those you serve, but also volunteering can help your entire well-being. We went out to Equest Center for Therapeutic Riding to see just how vital volunteering is.

The great thing about volunteering is that you do not have to be a professional at what you’re doing. Equest Center for Therapeutic Riding shares that they look for volunteers that are hard working, willing to learn and show compassion for animals and other human beings. From there, Equest teaches their volunteers everything that they need to know. Volunteering is a great way to get out into the community, have fun, make connections and give back. On top of that volunteering can set off the “feel good” chemicals in your brain which can help you physically, spiritually and mentally. Priority health shares that research shows that volunteering can actually help to lower blood pressure.

Take some time to reduce stress, anxiety and blood pressure by getting out in the community and giving back to others. Visit the Equest Center for Therapeutic Riding website for more information about how to get involved.