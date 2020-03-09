Priority Health sponsored event to educate young kids about healthy living

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Priority Health is proud to participate and sponsor various events throughout West Michigan that educate both children and their parents on the science behind healthy living to promote wellbeing among the community. They do so through workshops, seminars, and educational activities as well as bring in experts to talk with families.

Most recently, Priority Health partnered with various businesses and medical schools to put on the event Reach Out to Youth. This event introduced children ages 7 to 11 in underrepresented communities the possibilities of careers in science and medicine. The students were able to participate in hands-on learning workshops with sessions in anatomy, physiology, and clinical medicine. These workshops were designed to motivate and educate students to live a healthy life and lead them toward careers in science.

