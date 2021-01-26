Priority Health shares ways you can stay on top of your new year’s goals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – New Year’s goals are those pesky things that get away from us every year. 2021 was a brand new year in so many ways, a new year with a new start.

Shelly joins us from Priority Health to share ways you can stay on top of your goals. First try reframing them in your mind. Think of it as a healthy lifestyle change, and not a taunting goal. Once the view has been changed, start with small and realistic changes. For example, if you can’t make it to the gym one day, get outside and go for a walk. Being active is so important, especially in the winter! Make sure you take the kids outside to explore all that winter has to offer from snow and ice to wildlife.

Finally, find your why. Feeling like you have to meet a goal won’t help you succeed, so find your motivation behind your goals.

For more great tips on how to stay active, healthy, and on top of your goals, visit PriorityHealth.com.