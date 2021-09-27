Priority Health recaps their fun event with FitKids360!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Priority Health recently helped to fight childhood obesity by supporting FitKids360 program run by local health experts who help children and families develop healthy habits by combining basic education about nutrition, behavior and exercise with a range of physical activities. Both Priority Health and FitKids360 look to curb the alarming statistics that 1 in 3 children in the U.S. is overweight, and 1 in 5 children in the U.S. is obese. Here is what one of our friends from Priority Health said about this event:

“The FitKids360 On the Move run was so much fun to attend! They split the run into 2 days to accommodate all the families who participated this year. On each day families involved in FitKids360 participated in a timed 5K run outdoors near The Kroc Center, they’ve been training and preparing for this run for nine weeks. They were also joined by mentors from the community and students from MSUCOM to encourage and support them. It was great to witness the work Carola, Nancy, and their team at FitKids360 had been doing, as well as how involved the kids’ family were in the program (parents were running too)! Following the event, Carola thanked us for the donation and I was able to assist in handing out shoes and medals to the kids!” – Yordanos Dessie, Priority Health