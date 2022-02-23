Priority Health partners with American Heart Association to promote Heart Health through free infant CPR kits!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – February is heart health month and Maranda recently sat down with friends from The American Heart Association, Priority Health and Hackley Community Care to talk about everything families need to know. Heart health important for all ages! The American Heart Association encourages families to increase physical activity and eat nutritious meals in order to prioritize health hearts.

Priority Health and Hackley Community Care have partnered with the American heart Association to promote heart health this month by donating infant CPR kits to families in the Muskegon area. Through their donation, families in the community will be able to access free Infant CPR kits that will walk them through CPR training for their little ones. 80 boxes have been donated to Hackley Community Care to save lives and promote health health!

>>>Take a look!

Sponsored by Priority Health