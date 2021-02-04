Priority Health offers immune-boosting recipes to try at home!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our friends at Priority Health know the importance of eating healthy, especially when it comes to building your immunity!

Shelly shows us how to make some great, kid-friendly snacks at home that will help boost their immunity.

Click here for a Simple Blueberry Smoothie recipe from YummyToddlerFood.com. Priority Health’s ThinkHealth section also has more immune-boosting tips and healthy recipes. Priority Health also has a team of care managers to help people with health concerns.

If you’re a Priority Health member, you also have access to their Wellbeing Hub to keep healthy living top-of-mind throughout the year. The hub is personalized and helps members find new exercise ideas, tips to lose weight, new healthy recipes to try and more, all customized to their individual health journey.