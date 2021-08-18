Priority Health is helping to send kids back to school with Family Health Center in Kalamazoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Both Allegan County and Kalamazoo County will be requiring masks in schools for kindergarten through sixth grade this fall.

In a joint release Wednesday, the Allegan County Health Department and the Kalamazoo Health and Community Services Department announced that the new policy is effective immediately. All students in kindergarten through sixth grade and all teachers and staff that work with those students will be required to wear a mask indoors.