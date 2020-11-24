Priority Health gives insight on how to lower your risk of diabetes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – November is National Diabetes Awareness month and our friends at Priority Health have some important information to share.

In Michigan, one in three people are likely going to develop diabetes in the next few years. Approximately 1.8 million people in Michigan already have it currently. It’s also starting to affect young children as well.

So what can you do to help prevent diabetes in the future? There are many nutrition plans you can follow as a lifestyle change, plus you can keep an eye on your portion sizes and increase your water intake.

For diabetes prevention programs offered through Priority Health, click here.