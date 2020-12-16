Priority Health gives nearly 16,000 diapers to local organization

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This holiday season, join Priority Health for their first annual ‘Priority Health’s For Good Giving Week’ – this Tuesday was diapers. They collected close to 16,000 diapers to give to local diaper banks and corporations such as Great Start Collaborative right here in Grand Rapids.

Great Start Collaborative makes sure children are born healthy, are ready to enter kindergarten, and are on the path to success in their educations. They support families in Kent County and across the state, and Priority Health has helped them give these essential items.