Priority Health encouraging people to quit smoking on November 21st for the Great American Smokeout

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Great American Smokeout on November 21st is a day Priority Health and others around the country are encouraging everyone to quit smoking! Since Tobacco remains as one of the leading causes of preventable diseases, disability, and deaths in the country, Priority Health is stepping up to give advice and guidance on how you can stop smoking. They offer a wide variety of services at low to no cost that will help individuals stop. These include access to care managers, tobacco cessation coaching, nicotine replacement therapy, and providing information about programs and resources to help advance health and wellness. Priority Health wants their patients to know they are there for them!
Tips to stop smoking:
- Consult with your care provider
- Make a list and set a date to quit
- Don’t try and quit cold turkey
- Join a smoking cessation program
- Try nicotine replacement products
- Don’t get discouraged
- Call the “quit”line: 1-800-QUIT-NOW
For more information, visit Priority Health’s website!