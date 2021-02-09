Priority Health discusses initiatives to help members be healthy in all aspects of their lives

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Priority Health is looking at what actively contributes to health, which includes more than just your medications or doctors visits. Education, income, access to healthy food and housing all play a key role in whether or not you can be healthy.

Priority Health has a number of initiatives to help in those areas including providing transportation to and from healthcare appointments, food delivery services and just continuing to focus on helping both the community and their members as individuals.

We talk to Shannon at Priority Health about what they offer!