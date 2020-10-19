Priority Health and Meijer donate personal hygiene products to local elementary school

MORLEY, Mich (WOOD) – Morley Stanwood Elementary School is Morley, Michigan recently reached out to us asking for help providing care to their students. They were in search of feminine and hygiene products for their 4th, 5th, and 6th grade students which they give out to their students while educating them on personal hygiene and other important topics. Priority Health and Meijer stepped up and donated several products to the school in order to help their students. Both Priority Health and Meijer are dedicated to helping educators and students as much as possible.

Thank you to Priority Health and Meijer for stepping up and helping our kids!