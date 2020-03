GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, many residents of the West Michigan community are adjusting to social distancing, school and business closures, and working from home.

During these trying times, it’s important that we remain positive and uplift our families, friends, and various members of our community.

Priority Health is providing support to individuals maneuvering through food insecurity, financial difficulty, and unemployment.

Learn more about Priority Health’s resources HERE