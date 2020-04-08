Looking for ways to help? Priority Health collecting items to be donated to healthcare workers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Are you home and looking for ways to help the community? Priority Health has started a donation location where families can come drop off protective gear and supplies to then be donated to local hospitals for healthcare workers! They are looking for items such as masks, cleaning supplies, disposable gloves, etc.

Their drop off location is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9am to 1pm at 3111 Leonard St NE, Grand Rapids, Michigan. This drop off location will be open throughout the month of April!

Here’s a full list of items they are looking for to be donated: https://www.spectrumhealth.org/covid19/giving-opportunities