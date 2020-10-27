Local breast cancer survivor’s shares her story and how to lower your risk

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Sarah from Priority Health joined us to share her personal story of her journey with breast cancer. About 5 years ago, Sarah began her journey when she noticed a lump on her body. After a doctors appointment, it was confirmed that she had breast cancer. Thankfully, she is a survivor and is still here to share her story to help other women since 1 out of 8 women will be diagnosed.

Sarah urges women to make sure they are doing what they can to lower their risk. This includes:

  • 30 mins of exercise everyday
  • A healthy diet (lots of fruits and vegetables)
  • Lower intake of alcohol
  • No smoking
  • Make sure to get your preventative screenings
  • Know your family history

