Local breast cancer survivor’s shares her story and how to lower your risk

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Sarah from Priority Health joined us to share her personal story of her journey with breast cancer. About 5 years ago, Sarah began her journey when she noticed a lump on her body. After a doctors appointment, it was confirmed that she had breast cancer. Thankfully, she is a survivor and is still here to share her story to help other women since 1 out of 8 women will be diagnosed.
Sarah urges women to make sure they are doing what they can to lower their risk. This includes:
- 30 mins of exercise everyday
- A healthy diet (lots of fruits and vegetables)
- Lower intake of alcohol
- No smoking
- Make sure to get your preventative screenings
- Know your family history
For more information, visit Priority Health’s website.