Local breast cancer survivor’s shares her story and how to lower your risk

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Sarah from Priority Health joined us to share her personal story of her journey with breast cancer. About 5 years ago, Sarah began her journey when she noticed a lump on her body. After a doctors appointment, it was confirmed that she had breast cancer. Thankfully, she is a survivor and is still here to share her story to help other women since 1 out of 8 women will be diagnosed.

Sarah urges women to make sure they are doing what they can to lower their risk. This includes:

30 mins of exercise everyday

A healthy diet (lots of fruits and vegetables)

Lower intake of alcohol

No smoking

Make sure to get your preventative screenings

Know your family history

For more information, visit Priority Health’s website.