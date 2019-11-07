Learn more about Priority Health programs to help manage and prevent diabetes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – November is National Diabetes Month so my friends from Priority Health want to highlight how they’re helping members manage and prevent this disease. Since Michigan is one of the highest ranked states for diabetes, they want to make sure their members have all the resources they need. Priority health is now offering diabetes management benefits at no cost to members under its MyPriority plan to help treat and prevent diabetes.

One of the tools included in this plan is Omada, which is an app that can be download on smart phones, iPads, or computers to help with their journey. The program will send you a scale and then help track weight, food, and exercises as well as access to a health coach who can help answer any questions or concerns. This app is also free to members!

For more information on the Omada app, check on their website here.