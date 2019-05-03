Kalamazoo Marathon dedicated to helping people stay healthy Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - The Kalamazoo Marathon takes place this weekend with races available for all age groups! The Meijer Kids Fun Run and Motivational Mile will be Friday, May 3rd at 6:00pm and the marathon, 10K, 5K run, and 5K walk all taking place on Sunday, May 5th! Thankfully the forecast looks like it’s going to be perfect running weather and there’s still time to sign up for these races!

This event is made possible by sponsors like Priority Health. Our friends at Priority Health are passionate about improving the health for all members of the community and encouraging people to stay active! Check out more details and a full list of events for the race on the Kalamazoo Marathon website.