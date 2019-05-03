Priority Health

Kalamazoo Marathon dedicated to helping people stay healthy

By:

Posted: May 03, 2019 01:16 PM EDT

Updated: May 03, 2019 01:16 PM EDT

Kalamazoo Marathon dedicated to helping people stay healthy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - The Kalamazoo Marathon takes place this weekend with races available for all age groups! The Meijer Kids Fun Run and Motivational Mile will be Friday, May 3rd at 6:00pm and the marathon, 10K, 5K run, and 5K walk all taking place on Sunday, May 5th! Thankfully the forecast looks like it’s going to be perfect running weather and there’s still time to sign up for these races!

This event is made possible by sponsors like Priority Health. Our friends at Priority Health are passionate about improving the health for all members of the community and encouraging people to stay active! Check out more details and a full list of events for the race on the Kalamazoo Marathon website.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More

Featured Content

Steal Her Secrets: New Hotel Mertens chef breaks the glass ceiling in Grand Rapids
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Steal Her Secrets: New Hotel Mertens chef breaks the glass ceiling in Grand Rapids

WOTV 4 Women wants to give you a deeper look at the many power women who are helping make West Michigan a thriving place for women at work.

Read More »
Celebrating Women
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Celebrating Women

WOTV 4 Women is celebrating Women's History.

Read More »
2019 Maranda Park Party lineup revealed
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2019 Maranda Park Party lineup revealed

Maranda has announced her 25th anniversary Park Party dates and locations for this summer.

Read More »
WOTV 4 Women welcomes 4 new crew members for 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WOTV 4 Women welcomes 4 new crew members for 2019

WOTV 4 Women expands the crew for 2019 and welcomes four new experts.

Read More »

Photo Galleries

WOTV4Women
Photos: Grand Rapids Kidney Walk 2019 Photos: Grand Rapids Kidney Walk 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Grand Rapids Kidney Walk 2019

WOTV4Women
WOTV4Women
Photos: 2019 Brilliance Awards Photos: 2019 Brilliance Awards
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Brilliance Awards

WOTV4Women
WOTV4Women
Photos: 2019 Blue Bridge Walk for Autism Photos: 2019 Blue Bridge Walk for Autism
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Blue Bridge Walk for Autism

WOTV4Women

Priority Health on Facebook

Priority Health

Priority Health on Twitter