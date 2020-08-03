Kalamazoo church holds weekly diaper distribution to families in need

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – St. Luke’s Church in Kalamazoo began distributing diapers to families in need in 2015 as a collaboration project, but soon realized the great need for diapers in their community. Due to this, St. Luke’s Diaper Bank began. Now more than ever, families are in need of diapers. Priority Health has partnered with St. Luke’s to help provide diapers once a week, every Tuesday to those in need. However, this week the diaper drive is moved to Thursday, August 6th from 9am – 12pm due to the primary election on Tuesday. Every distribution takes place at the Douglass Community Association!
For more information on how to receive diapers, head to the St. Luke’s Diaper Bank Facebook page!