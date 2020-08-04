Join Priority Health’s #MaskUpMichigan challenge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Our friends at Priority Health are inviting the public to join them in their Mask Up Michigan challenge! This campaign’s goal is to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect the public from this virus.

How does it work? Post a photo of you and your family wearing a mask on social media with the hashtags #MaskUpMichigan and #PriorityHealthForGood and share why wearing a mask is important to you. When you post a photo, you’ll be entered to win a 42-can Priority Health cooler.

Every post made, Priority Health will donate $1 to NAMI Michigan. NAMI is the National Alliance on Mental Illness and is dedicated to improving the lives of people living with serious mental illnesses.