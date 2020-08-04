Join Priority Health’s #MaskUpMichigan challenge

Priority Health

by: Maranda

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Our friends at Priority Health are inviting the public to join them in their Mask Up Michigan challenge! This campaign’s goal is to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect the public from this virus.

How does it work? Post a photo of you and your family wearing a mask on social media with the hashtags #MaskUpMichigan and #PriorityHealthForGood and share why wearing a mask is important to you. When you post a photo, you’ll be entered to win a 42-can Priority Health cooler.

Every post made, Priority Health will donate $1 to NAMI Michigan. NAMI is the National Alliance on Mental Illness and is dedicated to improving the lives of people living with serious mental illnesses.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join WOTV 4 Women on Social

Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Pintetest Icon

 

 