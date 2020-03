GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Many children and families are “stuck” at home right now during the COVID-19 pandemic that has impacted the world around us. Many parents are wondering how to keep their kids entertained during this unknown time.

Since families have had to cancel plans, trips, and stay home, Priority Health has put together a list of ideas for how families can have fun at home and de-stress!

Check out Priority Health’s ideas for fun HERE!