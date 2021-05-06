Honor your mama by helping to provide postpartum relief to other mamas in the community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Priority Health and MomsBloom have teamed up to start a campaign called Honor a Mama just in time for Mother’s Day. With Mother’s Day right around the corner there is no better way to honor your mama than to help other mothers around the community. All you need to do is make a donation to MomsBloom in honor of your mama to get her added to the Mom Hall of Fame for Mother’s Day 2021. Your mama will be notified about her addition and she will also receive special recognition for her donation. All proceeds will provide relief and support to postpartum moms in our community who are currently parenting newborns. Visit the MomsBloom website to get involved and Honor your Mama!
