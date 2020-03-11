Healthy living can help you be a better athlete

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Priority Health is dedicated to providing health and wellness to the general public by promoting healthy living. One way they do this is through their community partnerships, such as the Grand Rapids Drive. Priority Health has recently held workshops for players and coaches to provide them information on how they can bring their best performance to the court. Most recently, they talked to the players about the benefits of a healthy sleep schedule.

Priority Health’s advice to the Drive players does not only pertain to athletes at this level. Athletes of all ages can benefit from this information to perform their best. For more information and more healthy tips, visit Priority Health’s website.