Health benefits to giving on Giving Tuesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The first Tuesday after Thanksgiving is Giving Tuesday, which this year is tomorrow, December 3rd! Giving Tuesday is a movement to create an international day of charitable giving at the beginning of the Christmas and holiday season. This year, tons of companies are matching donations up to a certain dollar amount. For instance, Facebook will be matching up to $7 million of donations on Giving Tuesday. Isn’t that awesome?!

Priority Health joined me to talk about Giving Tuesday and the actual health benefits to giving and why it is important to give back to those in need. They also provide us with some great ideas on what to give those individuals in your life who may need some extra love!

Health Benefits to Giving: