Gran Fondo event this Saturday to raise funds for skin cancer research

Cyclists are hitting the streets of Downtown Grand Rapids this Saturday, June 22nd for the MSU Gran Fondo event! This event is a four route cyclist event for families, friends, or serious riders to participate in a variety of distances. Routes vary from 10 miles to 80 mile rides.

The College of Human Medicine at Michigan State University, along with various partners including Priority Health, puts on this event to raise money for skin cancer research. Along with the ride, there will be a fun Finish Line Festival with delicious food, fun entertainment, venders, and more!

It’s not too late to register for this event! Head down to 20 Monroe Live this Friday, June 19th to sign up for the race. Kids ride free!

Priority Health is a big sponsor of the Gran Fondo event and is committed to skin cancer prevention. They have provided bikers and families with great tips on how to be Sun Smart this summer including wearing long sleeve shirts, sunglasses, hats, and most importantly, applying sunscreen when outside. They even are introducing a sun screen sensing sticker.

The sticker is white when you first apply sunscreen and then will gradually turn pink over time, which indicates it is time to reapply your sunscreen. How cool is that?