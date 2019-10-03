Family fun at the Farmer’s Markets

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Visiting your local farmers market can be a trip that everyone in the family will enjoy. Farmers Markets are a great place to bring kids to get excited about eating healthy, eating fruits and veggies, and spending time with parents and siblings. West Michigan has tons of beautiful farmers markets that take place throughout the week.

I met up with Priority Health to get some tips on how to make the most of the experience and to get the kids involved with purchasing the items! They suggest either giving kids a little cash to spend so they can purchase their own items or let them help you pick or fruits and vegetables so they can decide what they like to eat. Priority Health also suggests shop by color. Every different color of fruits and vegetables has a variety of nutrients and also creates a beautiful rainbow display on your dinner table.

Learn more about kids activities with this free farmers market guide book for kids!