Easy, healthy camping meals
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - Do you ever wonder what to eat when camping? Prep ahead and keep it simple!
Becca, registered dietitian at Priority Health, demonstrates how to create a low country boil (yum!) Learn what ingredients to use and why.
She’ll also give you tips on simple, on-the-go snacks such as:
- Apples
- Almonds
- Trail mix
Check out more ideas for simple camping meals here!
