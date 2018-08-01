Priority Health

Easy, healthy camping meals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - Do you ever wonder what to eat when camping? Prep ahead and keep it simple!

Becca, registered dietitian at Priority Health, demonstrates how to create a low country boil (yum!)  Learn what ingredients to use and why.

She’ll also give you tips on simple, on-the-go snacks such as:

  • Apples
  • Almonds
  • Trail mix

Check out more ideas for simple camping meals here!

