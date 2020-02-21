Difference between men and women when it comes to heart health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Since February is Heart Health Month and heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, Priority Health joined Maranda to identify the differences between men and women’s heart health. Although heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women, it can present itself in different ways between the sexes. Understanding the difference can help individuals better recognize the signs and symptoms of heart related conditions.

Both men and women can experience chest pains, but women are more likely to have subtle symptoms like fatigue, nausea, pain, or discomfort in the jaw, stomach, neck, or back. Although it may seem to be nothing serious, any of these symptoms are not normal and Priority Health encourages women to go to their doctor if they experience this.

In honor of Heart Health Month, it’s also important to understand ways to prevent heart issues.

Eat a healthy diet

Quit smoking and tobacco use

Exercise regularly

Schedule regular checkups with your doctor

