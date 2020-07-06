Diaper drive-thru held at Battle Creek Family YMCA every Wednesday for families

BATTLE CREEK, Mich (WOOD) – The community in Battle Creek has once again come together to help those in need. Dr. Michael Glass had the idea to get out into the community and find ways to help families during these difficult times. The resources he found that people needed were diapers so he, along with incredible community organizations, started a diaper drive-thru at the Battle Creek Family YMCA. Organizations like the Priority Health, the Battle Creek Community Foundation, the Kellogg Foundation, and more stepped in to help those in need.

The diaper drive-thru is held every Wednesday at the Battle Creek Family YMCA between 11:45am – 12:15pm. They also partnered with Battle Creek Public Schools Meet Up and Eat Up program to provide meals to families as well.