GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) - It was a hot day in Walker, Michigan, but that didn't stop Maranda and the Park Party crew from bringing BIG fun to the next Park Party Pop Up Style stop! This week, the party took place at West Michigan Academy of Environmental Science! It was an exciting day with princesses, superheroes, a DJ violinist, goodie bags for kids from Meijer and Priority Health, dairy boxes from Milk Means More, and so much more!

Food service workers have been working hard since March 17th to provide daily meals to families in need throughout West Michigan. Now, Maranda wants to show appreciation for all they have done for our kids the past few months. Thank you to our generous partners for providing gifts to give to the food service heroes!