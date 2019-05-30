Priority Health

Be smart with your sunscreen this summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - The crazy winter is over and summer is finally here! Kids and families will be spending a lot of time in the sun enjoying the warm temperatures however, make sure you are being SunSmart!

According to our friends at Priority Health, Skin Cancer is the #1 cancer in the country. However, it’s also the most preventable. It’s important for everyone to make sure they are applying sunscreen, wearing hats, sunglasses, and sun protector wear in order to avoid the scare of skin cancer.

Priority health is also launching a SunSmart social media campaign to raise money for skin cancer prevention. They will donate $1 to American Cancer Society for every selfie posted on social media with the hashtag: #PriorityHealthSunSmart.

