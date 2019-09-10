“Amazing Dinosaur” exhibit at Grand Rapids Children’s Museum provides hands on learning for kids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum and Priority Health have partnered to do something amazing for the children in West Michigan! Priority Health has sponsored the Amazing Dinosaur exhibit at the Children’s Museum that will be open until January 2020! Both organizations mission is to get kids up and moving to help promote healthy lifestyles and this exhibit is a great approach to support that mission. This exhibit is a hands on learning experience to get kids thinking while having fun. The exhibit features real life replicas of dinosaurs to show guests the accurate sizes, all made by a local paleontologist. As the cold weather comes, the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum is a great place to bring kids to keep them active!

The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum is constantly updating their exhibits so there’s something for everyone! They are also very accommodating to sensory inclusive programs so all children can enjoy the museum. Check out the Grand Rapid Children’s Museum website for more information on what all they offer including their Thursday night deal – $1.75 admission from 5-8pm!