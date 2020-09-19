7 safety tips for hitting the gym during COVID-19 from Priority Health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Gyms and fitness centers in Michigan have recently re-opened under new safety guidelines. New guidelines include obtaining name and contact information of all those who enter the building, limiting facility capacity to 25%, mandating facial coverings (face shields are not sufficient), and increasing equipment disinfection. While this is super exciting for those who have been itching to get back into working out, it’s important to make sure you’re staying safe while getting exercise.
