7 safety tips for hitting the gym during COVID-19 from Priority Health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) - The FitKids360 Program combines basic education about nutrition, behavior, and exercise with a wide range of physical activity to help kids develop healthy habits including eating better and becoming more active! This program is a childhood obesity intervention program that benefits hundreds of children and their families to create a better version of themselves. In order to participate in this program, children must be ages 5 to 17 years old, have a BMI at or above the 85th percentile, be referred by a physician or healthcare provider, and a parent/guardian must accompany the child to each class. Not only is the child developing these healthy habits, but the parents and siblings are as well. The program teaches families on the importance of exercise, proper nutrients, and taking care of their behavioral and emotional well-being. It’s a program that exemplifies mind, body, and soul!

Priority Health has teamed up with FitKids360 to help make a different in the lives of these children. Priority Health is dedicated to getting into the community to help make positive impacts on kids. This year, Priority Health has donated brand new athletic shoes that each child in the program will receive. Amazing partnerships like this is what helps make huge impacts in the lives of the children throughout our community!