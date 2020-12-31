5 Post Holiday Detoxing Recipes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our friends at Priority Health give us 5 healthy recipes to help with the post holiday eating detox. In addition to drinking plenty of water, they also offer healthy substitutes to help you recover from all the holiday goodies.

They have soups, salads, and hearty meals for you to try! Try Tuscan Veggie Detox Soup, Chinese Vegetable Stir Fry, Chicken Broccoli Soup, Apple Walnut Quinoa Salad, and Garlic Herb Salmon Bowls. For more healthy eating ideas and tips, head to ThinkHealth, Priority Health’s blog.

